Trino Martinez, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 4, 1933, in Piru, California to the late Thomas and Mary Martinez. Trino received a drafting degree at Brescia University. He worked at Texas Gas and retired from General Electric Company. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army for the 101st airborne paratroopers. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Trino was gifted with music and was able to play many instruments. He was very artistic and was a UK fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Martinez; a son, Charles R. Martinez; a daughter, Gerilee Marie Blue Brooks; brother, Vincent Martinez; sister, Patsy Aurillo; and a granddaughter, Sarah Blue.
Survivors include his wife, Frieda Martinez; two daughters, Cherie Stringer and Katrina Carrico (Kenneth); four stepchildren, Mickey Pullin, Teddy Pullin, Marty Pullin, and Tracy Pullin; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosie Bishop, Joby Wietz, Esther Johnson, Lupe Kasuta, and Margie Martinez-Herzog; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
