Trisha Burden, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on May 4, 1967, to the late Eddie and Jeanette Brown Powers. She worked for the Executive Inn for over 25 years and went on to work at U.S. Bank. Trisha enjoyed watching UK Basketball and “Forensic Files,” playing cards and listening to music. Her true enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren.
Big-hearted would be the best adjective to describe Trisha and who she was. Trisha was very compassionate and a true care taker. She loved making sure everyone was taken care of and would go as far as taking the shirt off of her back to help someone in need. Trisha was always known for loving others above herself and quick to forgive.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda McDaniel; and brother Terry Powers.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Taylor and Bailey Burden; grandchildren Kendan, Kennedy and Haizleigh; sisters Melissa Pouge and Kim Patterson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
All who wish to honor Trisha at the visitation are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Burden.
