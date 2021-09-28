LIVERMORE — Trisha Casey, 58, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. Patricia Lynn Casteel Smith was born December 19, 1962 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Harrel and Ora Lee Garst Smith, was married to Daniel Delanto Casey November 19, 1993 and was better known as “Trisha” to both her family and friends. Trisha was a hard worker, who enjoyed fishing, her tv shows, her truck, motorcycles, classic cars, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Trisha was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Pinkham and by a sister, Rose Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Daniel Casey; four children, April McCoy (Adam) of Livermore, Wesley Casey (Whitney) of Calhoun, Cotie Casey Dame (Johnathan) of Livermore and Tristin Case (Halee) of Langley Air Force Base; 9 grandchildren; five sisters, Ora Lee Smith of Livermore, Marilyn Huckleberry (Joe) of Island, Joyce Burks (Ricky), Carolyn Smith, and Angie Bray (Orville) all of Livermore; a special grand-pup, Yoshi; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Lott officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Trisha’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Livermore.
Trisha’s services will be streamed live on at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The Trisha Casey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Share your memories and photos of Trisha at musterfuneralhomes.com.
