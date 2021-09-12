Trisha Kay Johnston Patterson, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 30, 1968, to Paul Johnston and the late Cheryl Hill. Trish graduated from Daviess County High School in 1986 and went on to work at Owensboro Grain, WaxWorks, Kentron and was a licensed welder for Dana Electric.
She had a generous heart and was free-spirited. Trish had a playful personality and contagious laugh that would brighten up the darkest of days.
She was gifted artistically and spent her free time painting and crafting repurposed items into the most beautiful pieces of art. Trish enjoyed spending time outside with her beloved dog, Doodle, landscaping and tending to her many gardens. When she wasn’t working on home improvement projects, she enjoyed traveling and spent time living in California and North Carolina.
Trish is greeted in heaven by her mother, Cheryl Kay Hill Johnston White; her maternal grandparents, William Wallace and Eva Era Dell Hill; her great-grandmother, Nokie Sapp; her paternal grandparents, Verna and Elizabeth Johnston; and her four-legged companion, Puddin.
Left to honor Trish’s memory are her devoted partner of 18 years, William “Billy” Howe; her daughter, Tara Patterson Fuller; her grandchildren, Christian, Jordan and Kaylee Fuller; her dad, David Johnston; her father, Paul Johnston; her siblings, Jeff (Teresa) Johnston, Natasha (Steve) Collett and Naomi Johnston; and a long loving list of extended family.
The service will be noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Trisha Patterson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
