Troy David Dant, 34, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born December 24, 1987, in Owensboro to David E. Dant and Carol Luck Shepherd. Troy worked as a processor at Glenmore for nine years and was co-owner of Par 3 Indoor Golf and Dant’s Top Notch Mowing.
Troy enjoyed golfing, mowing, riding motorcycles, and hunting. He spent many hours cheering on his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, and loved to spend time with his family. To know Troy was to love Troy. He always had a grin on his face and truly was the life of the party.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mary Jo and Thomas Earl Dant, and his maternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Luck.
Those left to cherish Troy’s memory are his wife of two years, Katie Cecil Dant; children, Bentley, Gracie, and Ellie Mae; parents, David (Linda) Dant and Carol Luck Shepherd; siblings, Dana (Brad) Morris, Mason Shepherd, Jeremy Ditto, and Angela (Ron) Estes; aunts and uncles, Michael Dant, Scott (Liz) Dant, Rick Dant, and Joseph Stephen (Judy) Dant; 11 nieces and nephews; several cousins; and many friends.
The funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for the Dant children. Checks can be made payable to Audubon Federal Credit Union, c/o Katie Dant, 1429 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or a QR code with a link to donate online will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Dant. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Troy David Dant and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
