Troy DeWayne Hardison, 50, of Owensboro, joined his heavenly Father on March 20, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Troy was born on May 15, 1970, in Greenville, to Harold and Diana Harris Hardison. Troy was a teacher for 27 years where he served as the baseball coach at Trinity High School and basketball coach at Owensboro Middle School. Troy also was an active member at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church where he served as the chairman of the deacons and as a Sunday School teacher . He also enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Miami Dolphins football, and was an avid University of Kentucky fan.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his granddaddy, Charles Harris, and his grandparents, Lorene and James Hardison.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Connie Travis Hardison; his children, Ty Hardison, Alli Hardison, and Kyle Hardison; his mother, Diana Harris Hardison; grandmother, Roberta Harris; brother, Shane (Mindy) Hardison; niece and nephews, Maisie, Ean, and Luka Hardison; an aunt and uncle, Vickie (Donnie) Terry, and many other extended family members.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 West Third Street, Owensboro, KY 42301, and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Mud River Union Cemetery in Belton. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of donation to: Coach Troy Hardison Scholarship Fund for Athletes in c/o German American Bank, or Eaton Memorial Baptist Church.
Any former student or player of Coach Hardison may wear something representing your team or school on this day.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
