HARDINSBURG — Troy McCamish, 49, of Custer, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin.
Survivors include his father, Alfred McCamish; sons Tristan McCamish and Jarrett McCamish; stepson Chas Hart; stepdaughters Breana Millet and Jessica Venturi; and sister Edwina McCamish.
Service: Noon Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Troy McCamish Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
