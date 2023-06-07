Troy Pfister, 51, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by the love of his family. The Toledo, Ohio native was born Nov. 29, 1971, to Charles and Sandra Ross Pfister. Troy graduated from Daviess County High School, class of 1991, and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force. Achieving the rank of senior airman, he served for seven years and traveled all over the U.S. including his favorites of Colorado, Alaska, and Virginia. After being honorably discharged, Troy used the skills he learned in the military to gain employment as a precision measurement technician. He had a great love of music, movies, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Troy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Ruby Ross and John and Ester Pfister.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sandra Pfister; father, Charles Pfister and wife, Gayle; son, Todd Pfister; sister, Sheila Stinnett; nephew, Jonathan Stinnett; great-niece, Shylee Stinnett; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
All will miss him greatly as he was taken too soon from them in this life.
A family memorial service will be planned for a later date. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Condolences and memories for Troy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented