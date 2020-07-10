Trudy Ann Kimble, 69, of Owensboro, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born in Louisville to the late Herbert and Evelyn Staub Hoog. After earning her bachelor’s degree at Indiana University and master’s at Western Kentucky University, Trudy taught for Daviess County Public Schools over 27 years. After retiring from Highland Elementary School, she continued to care for and help mold the minds of students as a substitute teacher. To Trudy, family was most important. She was caring and gracious to all. Trudy loved hummingbirds and flowers. She loved musicals and was a long-term member of the choir at Zion United Church of Christ. She was an avid reader of books and enjoyed traveling, especially with her grandchildren. She loved the Lord and remained loyal to His word throughout her life. She was also preceded in death by her elder brother, Thomas Hoog.
Trudy is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 47 years, Steve Kimble; daughters Lori Kimble (Henry Waldschmidt) and Tracy Harmon (Bryan Fulkerson); grandchildren Heather, Amber, Haley, Hadley, George, Ellie, Sophie and Lucy; sister Donna (Dick) Rose; brother Gary Hoog; Mike (Cheri) Kimble; Greg (Vanessa) Kimble; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A public visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Highland Elementary Library, 2909 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, KY 42303.
