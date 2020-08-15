Trystyn Faye Leathem, 31, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born March 6, 1989, in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Trystyn graduated from Apollo High School in 2007, where she was involved with the Air Force ROTC and was an accomplished artist that loved to draw and paint. She was a beautiful, independent, brave and creative young lady who enjoyed hanging out with her beloved cats and socializing with her friends.
Trystyn is survived by her partner, Brandon Diehl of Radcliff; her parents, Mickel “Mike” Leathem and Tamara (Tammy) Leathem; her biological mother, Lynn Hanson of Minnesota; a sister, Whitney (Jason) McGehee; and three brothers, Tony, Spencer (Tiffany) and Bryce Leathem. She is also survived by her aunt, Vickie Wilkey; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to her special friends, Brittany and Jeff Gladney, for the care given to Trystyn in her final days.
A time of gathering to celebrate Trystyn will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Stepworks, 1111 Crown Pointe Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
