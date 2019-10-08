Chancellor, Yvonne, 90, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m., Wednesday at the Cloverport Church of Christ, 109 Elm Street, Cloverport. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Hodges, Philip, 76, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church Alive. Service: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Little, Wanda, 74, died Thursday. Service: From 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Green River Baptist Church, Cromwell.
Saltzman, Carl, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Schrecker, Ethel, 87, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: St. Magdalene Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
