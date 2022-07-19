CROMWELL — Tyler Bryant, 29, of Cromwell died Friday, July 15, 2022 in Cromwell. He worked in concrete construction and was a member of New Covenant Tabernacle in Beaver Dam.
Survivors: mother, Shannon Michelle Bryant; father, Charlie Ray Bryant; brothers, Charles Jacob Bryant and Mathias Clinton Bryant (Sabrina Casey); grandmother, Ruth Ann Bryant (Robert Phelps); children, Kaiden Shane Bryant & Kyra Rae Bryant; and the mother of his children, Destiny Richards.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at New Covenant Tabernacle in Beaver Dam. Burial: Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Bevil Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented