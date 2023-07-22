Tyler Munhollon, 33, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. Tyler was born April 9, 1990, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Richard and Deanne (Hilliard) Munhollon. After graduating from Byron High School, Tyler completed his undergraduate program in mathematics and physics at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He then attended Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. There he received his doctorate in materials science engineering.
After graduation, he was recruited to work at Daramic LLC in Owensboro. It was there that he met and married Jennifer Mattingly Oct. 20, 2018, in Owensboro. Tyler was a dedicated husband, loving father, and quick friend to many. He enjoyed spending his time by the grill, on the golf course, or watching HGTV and sports. Above all, his favorite time was spent with his children. Every weekend was spent at the farmers market and visiting their favorite coffee shop. Many evenings were spent at the park swinging and playing.
Tyler was a quiet thinker. Although a man of few words, he was always taking in the surroundings and being curious about the world around him. He spent a great deal of time woodworking and creating beautiful spaces in his home. He was adored by Ike and Clara, and his nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Ty-Ty. Although he was taken far too young and too soon, he fought a valiant battle to return to those whom he loved. He will be desperately missed.
Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jessie Hilliard and Ira Hilliard; his paternal grandparents, Billy and Janie Munhollon; his paternal great-grandmother, Nora Meek; and his father-in-law, Dennis Mattingly.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost five years, Jennifer Mattingly Munhollon; children, Ike and Clara; parents, Richard and Deanne Munhollon; sister, Ashley (R.J.) McGarry; in-laws, Maria Mattingly, Jaime and Chad Mongold, and Jackie and Jordan Osowicz; nieces and nephews, Landon, Logan, Cooper, Mason, Stella, Owen, Henry, Libby, and Vera; and many other loved ones.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ike and Clara’s Educational Fund, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
