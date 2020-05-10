Tyler Scott “Tigg” Plemens, 27, of Owensboro, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. Tyler was born in Owensboro on July 27, 1992, and worked at Envision Contracting as a carpenter. He graduated from Apollo High School and loved UFC, grilling, cooking, hanging out with his friends and living life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by siblings, Kaelyn Fitzgerald and Desmond Fitzgerald; grandparents, Donald Ray Robertson and Bronce J. Plemens; and an uncle, Doogie Fulks.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Tifani and Travis Wedding; father, Mendal Fitzgerald; siblings, Treston Wedding (Kyra), Jordan Fitzgerald, Keaton Fitzgerald, Kendall Fitzgerald, Kobe Fitzgerald and Kamren Fitzgerald; grandparents, Sue Bartlett, Emma Faye Robertson, Arthur and Vicki Wedding and Susan Haimes; aunts and uncles, Derek Plemens (Tammy), Donnie Fitzgerald, Lisa Fitzgerald, Kim Rowan, Trudy Wilson, April Wedding, Nathan Wedding and Rachel Fulks; and many cousins, nephews and nieces, including Ava Wedding.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be live streamed at noon on Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
There will be a drive-through caravan of remembrance on Monday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through. Your participation and presence is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your vehicle, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Tyler’s family.
