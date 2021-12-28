Uldene Boling Stephens, 90, of Philpot went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2021 at her home. She was born in Roseville, on September 8, 1931 to the late Lessie and Mabel McIntosh Boling. She was a member of South Hampton Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Stephens.
Survivors include a daughter, Joy (Bobby) Turner; a son, Kim Stephens; three grandchildren, Kristina Dawn (Binky) McCarty, Shana Lanae (Matt) Johnson, Jason (Jenna) Turner; three great-grandchildren, Braden Johnson, Madison Johnson and Jackson Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at 1 p.m. Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Pellville Cemetery. The family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time.
Online condolences can be left for Uldene’s family at www.Gibsonandsonfh.com.
