Unie Frank Posey of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born February 27, 1939, in Newburgh, Indiana to the late Unie Posey Jr. and Isabel Daniel.
Frank attended Douglas High School in Henderson and later moved to Owensboro where he graduated from Western High School. He also attended Owensboro Business College, Owensboro Technical College, Owensboro Vocational School, and Indiana University. Frank was a veteran of the US Army and was honorably discharged.
He was a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church for over 50 years where he was a devoted Christian and served as a member of the deacon board, choir director, Sunday school teacher, and chairman of the trustee board as well as finance committee. He later became a member of Zion Baptist Church where he served under the leadership of Pastor Larry Lewis.
Frank was very active in the community as he served on several committees and belonged to several organizations, including as a past member of Mount Pisgah Lodge #20, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, High Priest Edward Claybrook Chapter #17 Royal Arch Masons of Kentucky, Eminent Commander of Sir Francis Wilson Commandery #21 Knights of Templar, Past Potentate Cawthra Temple #118, and Worthy Patron Amaranth Chapter #46. All were Prince Hall affiliated.
Also, he was a charter member of Citizens Health Care Advocate (CHCA), a member of the Audubon Area Community Service Board, a past President of the Owensboro Human Relations Board, a past President of the NAACP Owensboro Chapter, where he was one of the original founders, Precinct Chairman of the Owensboro Democratic Party, a member of the Owensboro Career Development Association, a member of Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance, a graduate of Leadership of Owensboro Class of 2003, and a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a past board member of the H.L. Neblett Community Center.
As an employee for 37 years at Green River Steel Corporation, Frank was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Union Local 4959 as a class A Industrial Electrician. He served in several positions including Grievance Committeeman, Civil Rights Chairman, and President of SOAR for retirees. He also enjoyed working as a staff member of McFarland Funeral Home in his later years.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Barbara Posey, to whom he was married for 57 years.
Survivors include his children, Trent Jackson, Deborah Posey Turner, David Posey, and Shanaé Posey all of Owensboro; siblings, Catherine Sanders, Sharon Douglas, and George Crowe all of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Tony Wright of Detroit, Michigan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and lifelong friends.
The funeral service is at noon Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, 2311 West 9th St., Owensboro. Military Honors will be presented by the VFW Post 696 Honor Guard and Ft. Campbell Honor Guard at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. A private burial will be held at a later time in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Military Honors service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Please share memories and condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
