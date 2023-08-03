Urban Michael Wink, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born March 1, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Henry Wink and Mary Catherine O’Bryan Wink. Urban enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, boating, and grilling.
Along with his parents, Urban was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Payne Wink; children, Matt (Beth) Wink, Melissa (Jeff) Davis, Kristen (Brent) Bohannon, Traci Watts, and Landon (Tiffany) Barrowclough; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Daniel Wink, Larry Wink, Sue Johns, and Lola Jean Wink.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Urban Michael Wink. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Wink and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented