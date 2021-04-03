CENTRAL CITY — Ursley Lucille Groves, 76, of Central City, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Gospel Holiness Light Church.
Survivors include her sons, Floyd Wayne Groves, William Franklin Groves and Windle Groves; daughters Wanda Travis, Charlotte Groves and April Travis; brother Ricky Lynn Groves; and sisters Rebecca Payton, Martha Taylor and Lavone Jones.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Lee Hill Cemetery, Depoy. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
