BELGRADE, MONTANA — Valeria “Val” Bickwermert, 72, of Belgrade, Montana, passed away Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. She was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Louisville, Kentucky. Val and her younger brother were adopted at an early age to Charles and Louise Johnson. Val graduated from Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky. She then moved to Owensboro and graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a BA in English. She was hired at the Owensboro Messenger & Inquirer as a proofreader and eventually became a writer for the paper.
On July 4, 1976, Val married Steve Bickwermert in David and Suzi Bartholomy’s home. They moved to Montana in 1978 and it became the place she would call “home”. Although Val and Steve divorced in 1992, she remained close friends with Steve’s brothers and sisters who she called her family.
Val worked for two newspapers, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and The High Country News. She also worked for the Bozeman Job Service for several years before being hired by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services where she worked until retiring in 2014. Val loved hiking, gathering wildflowers, and exploring the backroads of Montana. She always had dogs, for they were the love of her life. She was actively involved in community services with her golden retriever, Zamba, for years. These services included the Intermountain Therapy Animals, the Hope Dogs Crisis Response Team, and the Reading Education Assistance Dog program at the Belgrade Library. Val also enjoyed spending quality time with her many friends.
Val will be missed by her many friends, neighbors, and co-workers from her years of employment.
Special thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice for their care of Val in her final weeks.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in Val’s honor are suggested to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718; or the Belgrade Community Library, 106 N. Broadway, Belgrade, MT 59714.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dahlcares.com.
Commented