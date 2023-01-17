Valerie Beth Jones, 57, passed away Jan. 9, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was born June 18, 1965, to the late Frank and Ellen Jones of Beech Grove.
Valerie graduated from McLean County High School and attended Beech Grove United Methodist Church. She worked for Redbanks Colonial Terrace Nursing Home in Sebree, Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun, and the McLean County Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed reading and the mountains of West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Joe Wright Jones.
She is survived by two daughters, Haley Simpson of Calhoun and Madison Simpson of Calhoun; one grandson; two sisters, Jackie Kahler of Chino, California and Mary Ellen (Scott) Wagner of Onton; four brothers, Sam (Anita) Jones of Onton, Jay (Denisse) of Beech Grove, Tom (Kathy) Jones of Congelton, and Oscar Jones of Beech Grove; three aunts, Nina Jo Qualls of Slaughters, Eloise Jones of Vincennes, Indiana, and Zella McCaslin of Calhoun.
There will be no funeral service.
R.C. Jones Funeral Home in Fairmont, West Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented