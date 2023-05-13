CENTRAL CITY — Valerie Kay Nelson, 59, of Central City, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Tony Nelson; children, B.J. (Hollie) Lao, Kim Nelson, Karl (T.J.) Nelson, Jr., and Tiffany (Josh) McKaig; sister, Linda Whitla; and brothers, Bob (Sheila) Whitla and Tim (Becky) Whitla.
Service: Noon Monday, May 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Valerie Kay Nelson Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
