Valieria Rosemary Hornsby, 86, of Owensboro, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in Wichita, Kansas, to the late Parnell and Edith Spear. Valieria was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Hornsby in 2009.
Survivors include her sister, Gracie Laymon; nieces, Rebecca Smith and Allora Nutter; nephew, Don Martin; and a stepdaughter, Triva Colter.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Wichita, Kansas.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
