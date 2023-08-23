Veda Casey Bishop, 86, of Hartford, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. She was born March 18, 1937, in Butler County to the late Hub and Lillie Mae Elms Casey. Veda loved children and was a longtime babysitter for many families in the community. She was a charter member of East Hartford Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, most notably as a Sunday school teacher for children.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Wendell Earl Bishop; one son, James E. Bishop; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Bishop; two grandchildren, Jason Wayne Bishop and Jamie Lynn Bishop; two brothers, Rufus Casey and Herbert Casey; and three sisters, Dorothy Casey, Patricia Felty, and Brenda Brown.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Dwayne (Rianna) Bishop of Beaver Dam and Shawn (Kristy) Bishop of Hartford; seven grandchildren, Meegan, Matthias, Mykalinn, Myles, Aly, Presly, and Neely; and one sister, Maggie Miller of Beaver Dam.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Pastor Andy Gowins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Veda’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
