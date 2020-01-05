ISLAND -- Veda J. Swift, 84, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Veda Jeanette Baldwin was born Feb. 20, 1935, in McLean County to the late Dorman and Ruby Wood Baldwin. She retired from the quality control department at General Electric in Madisonville. She was an avid FOX News fan and enjoyed both interior decorating and shopping. In addition to her parents, Veda was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy L. Swift, who died June 10, 2018.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Swift of Island; a daughter, Vickie Swift of Island; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Veda's family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The Veda J. Swift family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan Edmonds, 125 E. Broadway, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Veda at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented