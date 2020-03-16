Vela D. Simpson Horsley, 90, of Owensboro passed Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side. She was born in Cumberland County on Dec. 31, 1929, to the late Rev. C.W. Simpson and Knoxie Hogan Simpson. She was a homemaker, a member of the United Methodist faith, and a devoted caretaker to her son, Charles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, L.T. Horsley on March 15, 2011; a son, Charles E. Turley on Oct. 30, 2011; stepmother, Nora Simpson in February 1996; a brother, Hiland Paul Simpson; brother-in-law, Fred Grigsby; and a sister-in-law, Betty Simpson.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Turley Osborne (Tommy); grandchildren, Lance Osborne (Sarah), Jacob Osborne, and Sam Osborne; great-grandchildren, Katie Beth, Mary Caroline, Luke, Tyler, and James Osborne; sister, Martha Grigsby; uncle, Talbot Simpson; and a special family friend, Jeff Glenn.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The ARC of Owensboro/ Opportunity Center, 3560 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
A special thanks to the staff of The Hermitage for their love and care.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
