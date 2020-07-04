POWDERLY — Velma Andrea Coin, 72, of Powderly, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a custodian for Muhlenberg County Board of Education for 22 years and a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors include her sons, Tony and Trevor Coin; daughter Tammy Smith; and sister Reda Knight.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
