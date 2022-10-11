Velma Juanita Stallings Jones entered eternal life Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 94 years of age. Her children were there to bid her farewell. She was born May 18, 1928, in Sacramento to the late Oren Dunn and Edna May Dunn. Velma was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The Lord was her mainstay. She loved with everything her heart and hands could give. She never thought of herself and her family was always first. All the memories to prove that would fill a book.
Velma married Felix T. Stallings and had nine children. Felix died at the age of 47 and several years later she met and married William Jones whose wife had passed. William had nine children. When they married, all 18 children had married and moved away. William passed several years ago leaving Velma alone to love the Lord even more.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Felix Tyler Stallings and William C. Jones; siblings, Harold Dunn, Loyd Dunn, Dalton Dunn, David Dunn, Howard Dunn, Ruby Morris, and Edna Nesmith; and stepsons, Mike Jones, and Kenny Jones.
She is survived by four sons, Ricky Stallings, Robert Stallings Sr., Marty Stallings, and Keith Stallings; five daughters, Rebecca Mattingly, Brenda Haire, Theresa Gist, Annette Postlewaite, and Cindy Evans; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and nine stepchildren, Chuck Jones, Roger Jones, Glenda Asbell, Nancy Weigant, Pam Walker, Tim Jones, and Cliff Jones.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Heartland Villa in Lewisport for their excellent care. We are truly grateful.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Faith Temple Church, 7040 State Route 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented