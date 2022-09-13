LOUISVILLE — Velma Marie Cox, 96, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Velma was born in Christian County and later retired as an elementary school teacher in Sturgis. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and was formerly a resident of The Forum Senior Living Facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy Joe Cox; brother, Wilford Morgan Davis, Jr.; and sister, Cora Ann Davis.
Velma is survived by her children, Dr. Dwayne Davis Cox (Beth) and Ruth Ann Cox Pence (Steve); grandchildren, Margaret Brooks Cox, Joseph Stephen Pence, and Army 1st Lt. Morgan Paige Pence; and a brother, Dennie A. Davis (Marie).
Graveside Services will be held at noon (CST) Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Owen Funeral Home, Jeffersontown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented