Velma Wathen Goostree, age 69 of Madrid, died May 6, 2022 at Norton Hospital. She was a Pentecostal minister.
She is survived by her husband Roger Goostree; sons Daniel, Stephen and Joseph Goostree; a daughter, Keila Hatfield; a brother, Jess Hatfield; and four sisters, Sarah Cundiff, Kathryn Greer, Rosina Welch and Theresa Tucker.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 6 at Bethel Fellowship Church in McDaniels with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation: From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Matter of Time Ministry
Commented