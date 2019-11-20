GREENVILLE — Velva "Mojo" Marjorie Walker Simms, 40, of Greenville, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was an industrial cleaner for Dolphin Cleaning and a member of New Paradise Baptist Church.
Survivors include children Steven Simms, Donavon Michael Simms and Tyler Wayne Maxfield; mother Patricia Rose Fulkerson Walker; father Cornelius Walker; sisters Teressa Lyn Romans and Wilma Alice Chesnel; brother Cornelius Rose; and grandfather Franklin Sallee.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday.
Expression of sympathy: Velva Simms Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
