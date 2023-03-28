Vena Joyce Moore Smith, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Apr. 10, 1935, in Butler County. She was the eldest daughter of the late Bluford and Dona Alice Jenkins Moore. She married the love of her life, the late Franklin Eugene Smith, in Dec. of 1952.
Joyce was a homemaker, mother, and a friend to many. A nurturer at heart, she loved rocking babies, tending to her flower garden, telling old stories, cooking for everyone, and watching wrestling. Joyce was an involved member of Southside Fellowship Church for many years.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved children, Sherry Lynn Smith Barnett and Terry Wayne Smith, and siblings, Virginia Lois Cooper and Bobby Harold Moore.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Austin (Maggie May) Barnett, Devon (Allison) Smith, Brittany Barnett, and Tori Smith; great-grandchildren, Gracie Barnett, Wyatt Smith, Myles Barnett, Theodore Smith, and Link Cannon; brother, Finis “Doodles” Moore; and several nieces and nephews including a
very special niece, Rita Higdon, who stepped up to be her caregiver.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Fellowship Church, 2804 Veach Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
