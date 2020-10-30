CALHOUN — Vena McElwain, 86, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home near Calhoun. Vena Fay Ashby was born April 14, 1934, in Calhoun to the late Paul and Martha Mary Igleheart Ashby and was married to Nolan Clinton McElwain June 7, 1952. Vena was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. In addition to her parents, Vena was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Nolan McElwain, who died Oct. 29, 2011.
Survivors include a son, David McElwain of Calhoun; a daughter, Christa Case of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Brandon McElwain, Sharra McElwain, Jamie Case and Joshua Case; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden McElwain and Kesslee Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Vena’s family from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Vena’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Vena’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Vena McElwain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard, 3583 Kentucky 136 East, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Vena at muster
Commented