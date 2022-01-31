BEAVER DAM — Veneta Beatty Morris, 95, of Beaver Dam passed away Friday January 28, 2022 at home with her family. She was born in Horse Branch to the late Stanley M. and Versie Goff Beatty. She and her late husband James owned and operated the Morris Grocery Store in Horse Branch and she was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Graves(Wayne); a sister, Nola Pearl James(Bill); a brother-in-law, Jimmy Donaldson; a niece, Debbie Stevens; two nephews, Barry Donaldson and Greg Donaldson; and several other nieces and nephews; five grandchildren, Stephanie Heflin(Allen), Chad Chapman(Kim), Joey Graves(April), Alan Graves(Carri) and Jackie Bickers; 11 great-grandchildren, Cody Heflin, Colby Chapman, Collin Chapman, Madison(Victor) Baker, Boen Geary, Elli Graves, Maggie Graves, Alec Graves, Tyke Graves, Hannah Bickers and Haley Bickers.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Mike Taylor and Bro. Terry Tarrance officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
