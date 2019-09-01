Venita Bowlds, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Daviess County on May 1, 1936, to the late Argle Hardin and Ada Catherine Sutherland Hardin. Venita was a homemaker and loved sewing and spending time with her family. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Avie Silger Hardin; and a sister, Lena Hardin Romine.
Survivors include her children, Belinda Locher, Timothy Bowlds (Allyson) and Cynthia Gunter (Tony); seven grandchildren, April Massey (Jay), Mandy Williams, Tim Bowlds, Dustin Roberts (Jessica), McKenzie Bowlds, Marc Bowlds and Sophia Casey; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Marty Bowlds officiating. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com
Commented