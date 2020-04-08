ARNOLD — Vera Daugherty, 86, of Arnold, Kentucky died April 6, 2020, at her residence. Vera was a member of Abundant Life Apostolic Church in Beaver Dam and worked for GE.
Survivors include children Trica Butler and Rickey Daugherty; stepdaughter Imogene Geary; and brother Joyce Daugherty.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Horse Branch, Kentucky. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Vera Daugherty by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
