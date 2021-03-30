Vera F. Church, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County to the late Stewart and Ora Adams Foster.
Vera graduated from Daviess County High School in 1953 and retired from General Electric in 1991. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. Mrs. Church was an avid U.K. Basketball fan who also enjoyed playing tennis and collecting depression glass and derby glasses. Most of all, she loved and enjoyed her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Patrick “Pat” Church in 2004; sisters, Mert Hamilton, Ethel Coffey, Nina Powers and Nora Brown; brothers, Ray and Edward Foster; and a special friend, Ed Foster.
Mrs. Church is survived by a daughter, Tammy Payne (Tony); a son and caregiver, Jeff Church; grandchildren, Dallas Roberts and Danielle Allen (Cody); great-grandchildren, Colt and Annabelle Roberts and Ezra and Ace Allen, all of Owensboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to offer a special thank you for the excellent care given by Dr. Jeremy Luckett and Joli Massie
According to her wishes, there will not be any visitation or services. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
