Vera Faye Basham Lancaster, 93 years young, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at home surrounded by the love and care of her closest family. Faye, born January 17, 1929, was part of the Greatest Generation holding and living the values that made that generation so venerated.
Faye was a character. Though she would deny it, Faye was extraordinarily gifted in intellect, wit, and home-spun wisdom. Faye was filled with laughter which spilled over into everyone within earshot. Like her generation, she honed that can-do spirit and set her hands and heart to accomplish what was necessary, despite the odds against success. She was a gifted storyteller, telling all the pertinent details and making what she was sharing come alive to her listeners. She was a sheer joy to be around. Her Christian values and love of Jesus were evident in her daily life and attitude. Faye lived life to the fullest and was always active. She graduated from OHS in 1947 as an honor graduate with science and art as her majors. She was active in many clubs and school activities.
Faye worked as a bookkeeper for many, many years at the Salvation Army. Later in life, Faye loved to travel by Greyhound bus across the United States. Her very favorite trips were to Washington D.C. and New York City. She was adventuresome. Faye mostly walked wherever she went in Owensboro. You may have seen a wisp of a woman with her signature hat moving swiftly along the streets going to work or on necessary errands. If the weather was bad or the distance was too great, Faye may have taken her bike or actually rode the bus. When living at the Roosevelt House, Faye volunteered to be part of the hospitality club and she would add decorations to make areas more inviting.
In life, Faye loved being with family and friends. She was so proud of her beautiful twin daughters, Pam and Pat. Faye also said her granddaughter Katie was the “light” of her life! With her interest in art, Faye continued to draw and make beautiful art. She loved wearing hats and earrings. She watched butterflies and birds, Cardinal birds being her favorite. Faye was also part of the Friends of Louis W. Faye’s family describes her “as the most caring, selfless, compassionate person in the world.” Her own good nature brought out the best in others. Her joy and love of life were contagious. Even in her favorite places of businesses she frequented such as Long John Silvers or K-Mart, workers would greet her by calling her either Mom or Grandma. That made her smile with happiness.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pat Lancaster; brother, Doug Basham; and sister, Jeanette Collier.
Faye is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Pam Pollock (John); granddaughters, Katie Knight (John) and Angie Ossinger (Barrett) of Washington State; and two great-grandsons, Alex and Chris Kirchner; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family asks that gifts to your favorite charity be given in honor and celebration of such a well-lived, giving life as her family learned recently of many charities and people she helped without telling anyone.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
