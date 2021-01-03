Vera “Jean” Gray, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born Feb. 28, 1939, in Owensboro, to the late James William and Lillian Sutherland Wells. Jean was a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she was very active in volunteering with MOPS, the bereavement meal committee, visiting people at Hillcrest Nursing Home, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. She was also busy in her role as a homemaker by being a very giving person to her family and friends, being a wonderful mother and spoiling her husband, Ollie, and her children.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ollie Manuel Gray Jr., in 2019; a grandson, Michael Horlander II; and two sisters, Patsy Terry and Wanda Smithson.
Jean is survived by her two sons, David M. Gray and Jeffery Lynn Gray (Stephanie); two daughters, Karen Elaine Horlander (Mike) and Melinda Anne Hamblen (Lewis), all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Bradley Horlander, Ashley Underwood (Bryant), Nathan Hamblen (Miriah), Jarrod Gray (Kristin), Josh Gray, Jason Gray (Tabby), Katelyn Gray and Katie Adams (Blake); 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Westerfield, Gail Mattingly and Frances Parris; a brother, Theron Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Jean Gray, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jean Gray may be left at www.glenncares.com.
