CENTRAL CITY — Vera Jeanine Hightower-Hampton, 63, of Central City, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Richmond. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Ebony Hightower; son Charlie Hampton; sisters Arlene Hightower, Alfreda Hightower, Martha Jean Hightower and Darlene Thompson; and brother George Hightower.
Private services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bibbs Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Face masks are required for the visitation and private funeral service.
Commented