LIVERMORE — Veradean Hamilton, 89, of Livermore passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home. She was born in Ohio County December 1, 1932, to the late Unice and Lula Farmer. Veradean enjoyed working outside in her garden and in her flowers and fishing out on the boat, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Veradean was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Roy Hamilton; her second husband, Henry Green; four sisters; and three brothers.
Veradean is survived by her children, Ray (Virginia) Hamilton and Regina (Rick Ravalet) Revlett; ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
