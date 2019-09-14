CENTRAL CITY--Verble Louise Willis, 77, of Central City, died at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Willis was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Muhlenberg County. She was a retired laborer at York Enterprises. She is preceded in death by parents Columbus and Mable Walker; and brothers T.J. Walker, Charles Walker and Raymond Walker.
She is survived by husband David Ray Willis; daughter Tammy Fulkerson; stepdaughter Connie Myles; three grandchildren, Jennifer Turner, Amanda "Ryan" Payne and Richard Lee; nine great-grandchildren, Zack Brigance, Stormie Payne, Madison Payne, Noah Bruce, Bryar Payne, Brooklyn Lee, Bella Lee, Bently Lee and Kenleigh Lee; two sisters, Wanda Smith and Dean Barnes; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bishop Mitchell Davis officiating. Burial will be at Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhome.com.
Commented