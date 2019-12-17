Verlee Smith Sullivan, 89, was born May 15, 1930, in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, and was called home Dec. 15, 2019, from Owensboro. A beautiful wife, a beautiful life -- God loaned Verlee to us; now He wishes her back. We were not ready. Verlee was a Kentucky Colonel and held the International Award of Distinction of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a 66-year member of Settle Memorial Church.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 711/2 years, J. Hugh Sullivan, two sons, John S. (Pamela) and William H. (Susan), her stepbrother, Dr. J. T. Phillips (Jeanne), four grandsons, one granddaughter, three great-grandchildren, two stepgrandsons, three stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Verlee Sullivan will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday. A service of committal and interment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Carrollton City Cemetery, Carrollton, Alabama.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to church or charity of your choice.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Verlee Smith Sullivan may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented