Verna Catherine Koschak, 78, of Utica, died, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Signature Healthcare-Hartford. She was born in Easton to the late Georgia and Bessie Juanita Sanders and was a retired cook.
She was preceded also in death by her stepmother, Dorothy Sanders.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew Koschak of Utica; son Kevin Blan of Hawesville; daughter Debbie Puckett of Owensboro; grandchildren John Slaton and Jesse Slaton, both of Owensboro; great-grandchildren Ryan, Markee, Justin, Jonathan, Madison, Byron and Miles; brothers Oliver (Lou) Sanders, Billy Joe (Sherry) Sanders and Kenny Sanders, all of Fordsville, and Wally Sanders and Donnie (Janice) Sanders, both of Hawesville; and sisters Dottie (Butch) Harris of Bells Run and Sherry Clark of Fordsville.
Services are noon Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Beatty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
