Verna Marlene Kennedy Carter, 85, of Owensboro, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Wellington Parc.
Marlene was born in March 1936 in Louisville to Bertrand and Nina Kennedy. She was married to her husband, Arthur Carter Jr., in 1953, and they raised five daughters. Marlene and her family served the Lord faithfully as missionaries to Brazil and also held revivals and planted churches throughout Kentucky. When they moved to Owensboro, Marlene used her secretarial skills while employed with Texas Gas until her retirement.
Marlene was actively involved with her community, and she enjoyed singing in the church choir, attending exercise groups and volunteering. Marlene loved animals, especially dogs, and she could often be found sitting in her garden with the neighborhood cat cuddled in her lap. In the last season of her life, her main goal was to love her family by praying for them and sending them Scripture daily; her hope was that they all knew the Lord’s love.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Kennedy; husband Arthur Carter Jr.; and two of her daughters, Cynthia Bell and Pamela Hicks.
Marlene is survived by three daughters, Deborah Stewart, Kathleen Mattingly (Alfred) and Rebecca Edgar (Brent), all of Owensboro. She loved and was loved by her large family, including 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International.
