ROCKPORT, Ind. — John Verne Bethel, 91, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway. He was born March 14, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Karl Englehart and Josie Mae England Bethel. Verne was a retired electrician, who spent 44 years in the IBEW Local 1701, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Verne was a lifelong member of First Christian Church. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for 20-plus years, and for 10 years, he was the supervisor.
He was survived by his wife of 70 years, Edna Sue Bethel; two sons, Jay Bethel (Lois) and Wayne Bethel (Carolyn); four daughters, Donna Sheehan (Bill), Jody Emerson (Charles), Karla Ochoa (Eddie) and Ellen Hawn; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren that he loved and enjoyed as well.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Masks are required to be worn at First Christian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 966, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented