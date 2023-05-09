BEAVER DAM — Vernece “Mammie” Trail, 86, of Beaver Dam, went to her Heavenly home Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 24, 1936, in the Six’s Creek community of Ohio County to the late Nobel and Dessie Embry Johnson. Vernece was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ in Renfrow, and she was a homemaker and a “Mammie” to numerous children over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the creek, traveling, gardening, canning, working in her yard, making her famous fried pies, and loving on all of “Mammie’s” babies.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Dean Trail; her love of 45 years, Billy Gene “Gar Bill” Burden; one son, Billy Gene Burden, Jr.; one granddaughter, Sonya Burden; three brothers, Durl Johnson, Victor Johnson, and Richard Johnson; and four sisters, Gaynell Morris, Mary Reddish, Agatha Hillard, and Monia Jean Moore.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, five children, Tammy (Tim) Smith of Beaver Dam, Chuck Trail of Beaver Dam, Jerry (Renee) Burden of Cromwell, Tom (Jennifer) Kidd of Lowell, Indiana, and Tammy M. Bryant of McHenry; one brother, Burl (Barbara) Johnson of Horse Branch; 13 grandchildren, Alec (Kayla) Smith, McKenna Smith, Zachary (Claudia) Smith, Tiffany Daugherty, Chris (Angela) Burden, Ashley (Mitch) Wallace, Chris McDowell, Austin Burden, Lucas Bryant, Elizabeth Bryant, Bryce Kidd, Bre Kidd, Corey (Felicia) Burden, and Haley (Dakota) Roberts; 15 great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Vernece’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Vernece “Mammie” Trail by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented