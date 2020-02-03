MCHENRY — Vernie A. Moseley, 98, of McHenry, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney Albert Moseley and Mary Susan Southard Moseley; brothers Willard Moseley and Leon Moseley; sisters Cliffie Moseley Miller, Beulah Moseley Hillard, Cordelia Moseley Parks and Versie Moseley Baize; his wife, Reubena Stone Moseley and a daughter, Judith Moseley Aldridge.
Vernie is survived by his son, Carroll Moseley and his wife, Mary, son-in-law Gerald Aldridge, and two granddaughters, Charlotte Moseley and Kara Aldridge, all of McHenry; sister Rava Moseley Lindsey, of Beaver Dam, and several nieces and nephews.
Vernie was a life-long coal miner, working for Jess Sheffield, Ft. Hartford, Austin and Ken Mines, where he was a truck driver and a mechanic.
He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Philippine Islands and Japan, and participated in the surrender and capture of Japanese General Yamashito in September 1945.
Vernie was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, McHenry Masonic Lodge Post 800 F&AM, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He also served as a deacon, trustee, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School director at Independence Baptist Church for many years. He loved studying the Bible, was a talented musician, and enjoyed restoring Model A and Model T antique cars. He was an inspiration to others and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. John Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Mr. Moseley’s family from 4:30-8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Masonic will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
