EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Vernie Cleveland Beal, 93, of Evansville, made his trip to heaven into the open arms of Jesus on Jan. 28, 2021, at River Pointe Health Campus. He was born March 30, 1927, in Hopkins County. Vernie quit high school to serve his country in the U.S. Navy and later went back to get his degree. He married Wilma Ruth Burlison on April 22, 1950. She was his soul mate, partner and best friend and made her heavenly journey on Nov. 14, 2017, where she has been eagerly awaiting his arrival!
He worked for many years at Emge Packaging in Evansville, first as a butcher and then as a salesman. He was a very successful businessman who never had the phrase “I can’t” in his vocabulary. Vernie made friends everywhere he went and was a gentle, kind and compassionate person. Once you met him, you loved him. He was a longtime member of Bethany Christian Church Disciples of Christ, where he was a good and faithful servant. He served there in many capacities. He was an awesome Christian, never ashamed to share his love of the Lord with others. His life truly glorified God.
He was preceded in heaven by parents, Grover and Lilly Beal; wife Wilma Ruth (Burlison) Beal; sisters Opal Hancock, Verda Hill, Anna Lou Ranes; brothers Bill and John Beal; and two infant siblings.
Vernie is survived by nieces Vicki Offutt, Janet Beal, Lana Jones, Mary Morris, Reba Burris, Susan Young, Judy Miller and Kim Maddux; and nephews Jerry Beal, Corky Ranes, George Hill and Kenneth Dale Hays.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at River Pointe Health Campus for taking such great care of our uncle. We would also like to thank a wonderful and dear friend, Don Cox, who watched over him for the last several years and made sure he had everything he needed and wanted. Don was truly his earthly angel. Vernie’s family will never forget Don’s kindness to their awesome and one of a kind uncle.
Friends may visit from 12:30 p.m. to service time Monday at Alexander Memorial Park, Chapel of Remembrance. A celebration of Vernie’s life will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the park, be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FuneralStreamUSA and officiated by Pastor Kyle Hunter and Dr. Daniel S. Lovell. Entombment will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Church.
Condolences may be made online at www.
Commented