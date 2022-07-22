Verniece D. McGuffin, 84 of Whitesville passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a native of Hardin County, a 53-year member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, and retired after 28 years from Etown Sportswear. She was an excellent seamstress and loved UK basketball, quilting, and crocheting afghans. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers and her church family.
Vernice was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Elva Cundiff Dupin, and her siblings, Charles Dupin, Elizabeth Logsdon, Pauline Coogle, Paul Dupin, McKinley Dupin, Mary Coogle, Ronald Dupin and Ray Dupin.
Survivors include her husband of almost 67 years, June McGuffin; two children, Richard (Pam) McGuffin of Philpot and Deniece (Jeff) Byrd of Owensboro; three sisters, Evelyn Morgan, Edna (Buddy) Akers, and Ruby Gore; a special sister-in-law, Minnie Ellen Dupin; four grandchildren, Jason (Faith) McGuffin, Clay (Robin) McGuffin, Laura Byrd, and Jamie (Thomas) Wimsatt; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah McGuffin and Jenna McGuffin.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bill Rounsaville and Rev. Bob Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home and from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
