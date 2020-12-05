Vernile Gray Whitmer, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born in Ohio County to the late Ollie M. and Iva Lillian (Hoagland) Gray.
Vernile made her career in the service of education. She was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Vernile was an elementary school librarian for the Owensboro Public School system. She was a longtime and active member of Third Baptist Church of Owensboro, where she was also the church librarian. Vernile had also been attending Trinity Episcopal Church in the last few years of her life. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota Teacher’s Sorority, the Owensboro Garden Club and the Owensboro Women’s Guild. Vernile enjoyed reading, traveling, playing cards with friends and visiting her grandchildren. She always tended to her garden; she loved growing flowers and enjoying their beauty.
Vernile was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Henry Whitmer Sr.; and their son, Dwight Whitmer.
She is survived by her son, Richard Henry Whitmer Jr. (Betty, deceased); two daughters, Judy (Mark) Maddox and Deborah Hall (Ricky, deceased); a daughter-in-law, Beth Whitmer; seven grandchildren, Rick (Carrie) Whitmer, Mark Maddox Jr., Andrew (Rebecca) Maddox, Jordan Maddox, Christopher Hall, Alexis Hall and Tyler Whitmer; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Vernile Whitmer may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
